CII-IWN unveils report on boosting women workforce in corporate sector

Kolkata: During the 4th CII Indian Women Network’s Leaderpreneurship Conclave on February 6, 2024, the CII Indian Women Network (East), West Bengal, released a report titled “Enhancing Women’s Workforce Participation in the Indian Corporate Sector”

The report outlines challenges faced by urban women, highlights initiatives of MSMEs in West Bengal, explores global best practices, and proposes policies to drive transformation addressing specific workplace challenges.

Case studies of DEI initiatives by prominent corporates are showcased, emphasizing the opportunity for increased flexibility in fostering a progressive work culture. Key areas of policy recommendations include parental leaves, life insurance benefits, safe travel facilities, gender sensitization and POSH training.