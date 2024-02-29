CII holds ‘West Bengal: Poised to Lead’ conference

As the world is looking to relocate from our biggest competitor due to geo-political reasons, there cannot be better time for India and closer home in our State, to garner the sizeable global market share, Sanjay Budhia

Chairman CII National Committee on Export & Import and MD, Patton International Ltd said here at the conference on “West Bengal: Poised to Lead” - Charting Growth Trajectory: Image, Innovation, Infrastructure, Investment & Inclusiveness organised by CII.

In the BGBS last November, Chief Minister unveiled the new Export Promotion Policy 2023 and Logistics Policy 2023. We have set a target of doubling West Bengal’s exports in 5 years. With active involvement and pro-active approach it is quite feasible and workable, Budhia said.

Another issue I want to talk about is the perception of our State. It is how you see the glass - half full or half empty, he added.

“We at Patton, which is an Export House and a Star Exporter, manufacturing precision engineering items, having six manufacturing plants with 3,200 direct employees have not lost one hour in strikes or lockouts. We are exporting to the most quality conscious and time conscious US market where there is no tomorrow. We are doing this successfully for two decades with zero defect and on-time delivery. Therefore, I urge all my Industry friends to kindly look beyond and avail the opportunities in multiple sectors. The Time is Now,” Budhia said.