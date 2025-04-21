CIABC along with APEDA to organise ‘AlcoBev India 2025’

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind event, all the major alcoholic beverage companies will come together to participate in “AlcoBev India 2025”. Organised by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) along with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the industry’s premier conference will be held in the national capital on April 23, 2025. Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, will be the chief guest at the event.

“AlcoBev India 2025 is the first of its kind event for the Indian alcoholic beverage companies, bringing together industry captains, thought leaders, senior government officials/policymakers and other key stakeholders. It is designed to foster meaningful dialogues amongst its key stakeholders, spark innovative ideas, and address critical challenges facing the industry,” said CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer.

CIABC is the representative body of India’s leading alcoholic beverage companies. Acting as a unified and responsible voice for the Indian alcobev industry, it champions growth and progress across all stakeholders.

Giving further detail about the event, Iyer said the knowledge sessions under “AlcoBev India 2025” conference will focus on critical themes such as taxation reforms, progressive policies driving revenue growth and industry advancement, premiumisation and global competitiveness. Moreover, it will help achieve APEDA’s target of reaching $1 billion exports in next few years. The acceptance of Indian alcoholic beverages globally is rising fast. Impressive growth of Indian single malt whiskies is a classic example of this. Today India is ranked 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports, and the target is to be among top 10 exporters in the world soon. The country’s alcoholic beverages exports stood at over Rs 2,200 crore in 2023-24. The major destinations include UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.

“AlcoBev India 2025 holds significance as it will highlight issues of our industry and chart future growth prospects. Alcobev industry contributes over Rs.3 lakh crores in taxes every year besides supporting hundreds of ancillary industries in glass, tin, plastic, and paper with a turnover of around Rs. 7000 crores. Our industry also supports livelihood of 50 lakh farmers directly and provides employment to 20 Lakh people in manufacturing and supply chain. The agri-based alcobev industry is a significant contributor to the state exchequer, a huge employment generator and a growth engine for the state economy, clearly aligning with the PM’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision,” Iyer added.