Chirag Paswan inaugurates 39th edition of AAHAR 2025 at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: A day should come when there is an Indian item on every dining table across the world, said the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan while inaugurating the 39th edition of AAHAR 2025 at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

The event is being organised jointly by Ministry of Food Processing Industries and ITPO. Present on the occasion were Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and MD, ITPO and Premjit Lal, ED, ITPO, foreign delegates, participants.

In his welcome address, Pradeep Singh Kharola, stated that this edition of AAHAR have many unique features. First time we are holding this in an area of 1,12,000 sq.mrs. with display of entire spectrum of food industry. This time 80 participants from 22 countries are participating.

The fair is open for Business Visitors from March 4-8, 2025. The timing of the fair is 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. The Rate of one day (Single Entry) is Rs 300 and Season Ticket valid for all 5 exhibition days is Rs 1000/-.

The tickets are available on ITPO’s website and DMRC MOMENTUM 2.0.