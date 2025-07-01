Chinese factory activity improves slightly in June

Bangkok: Chinese factory activity improved somewhat in June after President Donald Trump agreed to delay imposing higher tariffs for 90 days, but overall activity was still contracting, according to a survey released on Monday.

The purchasing managers index, which reflects new orders and other measures, rose to 49.7 from 49.5 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. That’s on a scale of 0 to 100 where 50 and above shows expansion.

Trump has said he’s not planning to extend the 90-day pause beyond July 9. The delay for imposing much higher tariffs on China, agreed to in early May, expires about a month later. The hiatus for tariffs brought a revival of manufacturing activity as companies and individuals rushed to take advantage of lower import duties.