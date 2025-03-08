China’s exports & imports weaken during January-Feb as demand declines amid global trade uncertainty

Hong Kong: China’s exports rose a less-than-expected 2.3 per cent in January and February from a year earlier while imports fell more than 8 per cent in a slow start to a year dogged by uncertainty over US tariffs and other policies.

Economists had forecast that exports would rise 5 per cent year-on-year and that imports would edge higher. China’s overall trade surplus grew to $170.52 billion in the first two months of the year.

China’s customs agency typically publishes combined trade data for January and February to avoid any distortion from slowdowns during the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

“Export growth cooled over the first two months of 2025, with tariff front-running providing less of a boost to demand than we had anticipated,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics. “This slowdown comes before any substantial hit from tariffs, which will almost certainly lead to sharp falls in shipments to the US before long,” he said.

Evans-Pritchard said that the slowdown in imports suggests that the pick up in demand driven by government stimulus spending late last year has “already partially reversed”.

This week, US President Donald Trump’s second of two 10 per cent hikes in tariffs on imports from China took effect and that is likely to hurt Chinese exports in coming months.

To a certain extent, buyers and Chinese suppliers had rushed to beat those increases in import duties.

Chinese officials have slammed the tariff increases but also expressed confidence that the economy is resilient and that trade with other countries can help compensate for any declines in exports to the US after the tariffs took effect. They have also said they are open to talks on a mutually respectful basis.

Last year, exports helped China attain its target economic growth rate of 5 per cent. The government again has set the target for around 5 per cent, despite uncertainties over the outlook for trade this year.

Exports to the US grew 2.3 per cent in annual terms in January-February, while shipments to the European Union and Japan grew just 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. Exports to Russia fell

10.9 per cent.