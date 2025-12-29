China to apply lower tariff rates to certain imports in 2026

Beijing: China will apply provisional import tariff rates lower than the most-favoured-nation rates on 935 items, an official announcement here said on Monday in a move to address criticism that it imports far less focussing more on trade surplus in its favour.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced that the new tariff rate will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

The lower tariffs aim to enhance synergy between domestic and international markets, and to leverage the resources of both in an improved manner while expanding the supply of high-quality goods, it added.

China will, for example, reduce tariffs on certain key components and advanced materials to support high-level technological self-reliance, on certain resources to facilitate green development, and on some medical products, including artificial blood vessels, to improve people's well-being, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the commission’s circular.

The country will also optimise tariff headings and national subheading notes next year. To support technological advancement and the development of sectors such as the circular economy, China will add national subheadings for products, including intelligent bionic robots and bio-aviation kerosene.

A trading nation, China’s foreign trade amounted to USD

41.21 trillion yuan (about USD5.82 trillion), up 3.6 per cent year-on-year, with exports totalling about USD 3.46 trillion while imports accounted for USD 2.37 trillion according to the official statistics released by the General Administration of Customs of China, as reported by the Chinese official media.

Over the years, China faced criticism that it focused more on exports to the world and imported less.

The circular said to deepen economic and trade cooperation and promote regional integration, China will continue applying agreed tariff rates to certain imported goods originating from its 34 trading partners in 2026, in accordance with 24 free trade agreements and preferential trade arrangements signed with the above-mentioned trading partners.

Next year, China will also maintain zero-tariff treatment on 100 per cent of tariff lines to the 43 least developed countries having established diplomatic relations with China, it said.