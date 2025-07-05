China moves to rein in price wars as BYD faces backlash

Beijing: The Chinese government is signalling enough is enough when it comes to the fierce competition in the country’s electric car market.

China’s industrial policy has engineered a remarkable transformation to electric vehicles in what is the world’s largest auto market. In so doing, it has spawned far more makers than can possibly survive. Now, long-simmering concerns about oversupply and debilitating price wars are coming to the fore, even as the headline sales numbers soar to new heights.

Market-leader BYD announced this week that its sales grew 31 per cent in the first six months of the year to 2.1 million cars. Nearly half of those were pure electric vehicles and the rest were plug-in hybrids, it said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing. The company phased out internal combustion engine cars in 2022.

BYD came under thinly veiled criticism in late May when it launched a new round of price cuts, and several competitors followed suit. The chairman of Great Wall Motors warned the industry could come under threat if it continues on the same trajectory.

“When volumes get bigger, it’s just much harder to manage and you become the bullseye,” said Lei Xing, an independent analyst who follows the industry. The government is trying to rein in what is called “involution” — a term initially applied to the rat race for young people in China and now to companies and industries engaged in meaningless competition that leads nowhere.

BYD has come under criticism for using its dominant position in ways that some consider unfair, sparking price wars that have caused losses across the industry, said Murthy Grandhi, an India-based financial risk analyst at GlobalData.

With the price war in its fourth year, Chinese automakers are looking abroad for profits. BYD’s overseas sales more than doubled to 464,000 units in the first half of this year.