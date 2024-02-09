Chhattisgarh: Rs 1.47 lakh cr Budget presented in Assembly; introduces 10 strategic pillars

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government’s Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister OP Chaudhary, stands as a visionary document aimed at propelling the state into a new era of development and prosperity.



With an allocation of 1,47,000 crore, the Budget marks a significant 22 per cent increase from the previous year, indicating a robust approach towards addressing the multifaceted needs of the state’s economy and its citizens.

The Budget is remarkable for being the state’s first paperless Digital Budget, showcasing the government’s commitment to embracing technology for efficient governance.

It lays out an ambitious goal to double the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 5 lakh crore to 10 lakh crore by 2028, underlining a dynamic roadmap for economic growth and sustainability.

At the heart of the Budget are 10 strategic pillars, which collectively form a comprehensive framework for Chhattisgarh’s development agenda. These pillars range from focusing on economic development through knowledge and education, leveraging technology for governance reforms, ensuring equitable use of natural resources, to boosting private investment and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Key highlights include a significant emphasis on agriculture, with a 33 per cent increase in the agriculture Budget, amounting to 13,438 crore. This investment aims to revolutionise the sector through initiatives like the Krishi Unnati Yojana, and the establishment of agriculture and horticulture colleges, reflecting the government’s commitment to bolstering the backbone of the state’s economy.

The Budget also prioritises the enhancement of the services sector, aiming to increase its contribution to the GDP. This is complemented by substantial investments in infrastructure development, eco-tourism, and healthcare, including the revolutionary Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which provides annual financial support to eligible women. Furthermore, the Budget focuses on inclusive development by ensuring provisions for SC/ST communities, promoting Gondi and other local languages, and laying out plans for the establishment of Chhattisgarh Technology Institutes akin to national IITs.

The Budget also addresses contemporary challenges by allocating funds for cybercrime prevention and the establishment of e-courts, showcasing a modern governance approach.

In essence, the Chhattisgarh Budget for 2024-25 is a balanced amalgamation of traditional values and modern governance principles. It aims not only at economic growth but also at improving the quality of life for its citizens, ensuring environmental sustainability, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the state. The Budget sets a precedent for how visionary planning and technological integration can lead to holistic development.

The writer is Professor at IIM, Raipur. Views expressed are personal