Chhattisgarh receives Rs 3.7K crore investment proposals

Bengaluru: Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth Rs 3700 crore from prominent companies from sectors such as engineering, textiles, electronics, IT/ITES, food processing, and green fuel.

The proposals were made during the Chhattisgarh Investors Meet held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

During the event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engaged with top industrialists and business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister, during the interaction with top business leaders, highlighted the state’s “pro-industry policies and robust infrastructure”.

Major corporations such as BEML, NASSCOM, Gokaldas Exports, Britannia, TIE Bangalore, and the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce lauded Chhattisgarh’s business-friendly policies and infrastructure support and submitted investment proposals.

The Chhattisgarh government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and TiE Bangalore to boost the state’s development and generate employment opportunities. The agreement was signed to explore immense possibilities of the IT sector, start up, semiconductor industry in the state.

Several major companies have made significant investment commitments in Chhattisgarh.

GPSR Arya Private Limited is set to invest Rs 1350 crore in the CBG Green Fuel sector, promoting biogas and green energy production to drive a clean energy revolution in the state. Klene Paks will invest Rs 500 crore in the textile industry, boosting manufacturing capacity and creating new employment opportunities. Britannia has committed Rs 200 crore to the food processing sector.