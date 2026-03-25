Chhattisgarh DISCOM earns ‘A’ rating in national power rankings

Raipur: The Ministry of Power has released the 2026 ranking and rating of 54 power distribution companies (DISCOMs) across the country, with the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) securing an ‘A’ rating for improved consumer services and operational efficiency.

The upgrade marks a significant improvement from its previous ‘B’ grade in the 13th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities. CSPDCL’s score rose from 54.41 to 70.40 points, reflecting a gain of over 16 points.

Officials attributed the achievement to better administrative efficiency, strengthened management practices, and sustained corrective measures in power distribution, financial stability and consumer service delivery.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his secretary Subodh Kumar Singh, and Energy Secretary Dr Rohit Yadav congratulated the officers and employees of CSPDCL for the performance.

Managing Director Bhim Singh Kanwar said the improved rating underscores the utility’s commitment to reforms and service quality. He added that focused efforts in operational improvements and financial discipline had contributed to the enhanced performance.

The annual ranking by the Ministry of Power assesses utilities on parameters including operational efficiency, financial sustainability and consumer services, providing a benchmark for performance across states.