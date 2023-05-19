Chetan Kumar Shrivastava joins as new General Manager of N F R

New Delhi: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers from UPSC’s 1987 batch, joined as the new General Manager of N F Railway (NFR) on Tuesday. He has done B. Tech from GEC/ Jabalpur (1986), M. Tech in Industrial Management from IIT/Kharagpur (1988), Master’s in Public Administration from National University of Singapore (2007) and Advanced Diploma in Financial Management from AIMA, New Delhi (2009). As GM, he will be the overall incharge of all railway operational activities within the jurisdiction of NFR i.e. all north-eastern states including Sikkim & parts of West Bengal & Bihar. He joined Indian Railways in the year 1989 as Group ‘A’ Officer. He has earlier worked as Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction), South Eastern Railway and as Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair division.

