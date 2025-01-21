Chemical industry seeks changes in customs duties to boost mfg

New Delhi: The chemicals industry has sought tweaking in customs duties in the forthcoming Budget on certain products such as Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polyvinyl Chloride with a view to cut imports from China and boost domestic manufacturing.

China is currently the world’s biggest exporter of key products like Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resins, Purified Terephthalate Acid (PTA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and polyester fibre. Industry sources said that this global overcapacity, coupled with flat demand growth in many countries and a changing geopolitical landscape, poses a threat of cheap imports flooding into India.

Though India has significantly increased its domestic capacity for PET bottle-grade chips, there has been an increase in the low-cost imports, especially from China. Similarly, in the case of PVC, a critical material used in sectors like construction, needs a relook in terms of tariff treatment considering its crucial role in the economy. “Restoring PVC duty back to pre-2022 levels of 10 per cent would provide desired impetus for creating domestic capacity,” they added.

Further in the Man-made Fiber (MMF) polyester segment where domestic capacity utilisation is being hindered by low-cost imports, especially from China warrants an upward revision of tariff to 10 per cent.

“A tariff increase on polyester would not only safeguard domestic manufacturers from unfair competition but also bolster local production capacities, aligning with the ambitious textile sector growth target of $350 billion by 2030,” the

source said.