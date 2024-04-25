Charitable trusts: I-T dept extends deadline for registration till June 30

New Delhi: The income tax department on Thursday extended the deadline for charitable and religious trusts to furnish registration application with tax authorities till June 30.

The CBDT had earlier extended the due date for filing Form 10A, Form 10AB by trusts, institutions and funds multiple times and the last such extension was till September 30, 2023.

“Considering the representations received by CBDT requesting for further extension of due date for filing of such forms beyond the last extended date of September 30, 2023, and with a view to avoid genuine hardships to taxpayers, CBDT has extended the due date of filing Form 10A/Form 10AB up to June 30, 2024,” the CBDT said in a statement.

Form 10A is an application form filed by trusts/institutions who wish to get themselves registered for income tax exemption. Form 10 AB is filed by trusts/institutions to renew their permanent registration.

CBDT further clarified that if any such existing trust, institution or fund had failed to file Form 10A for AY 2022-23 within the extended due date, and subsequently, applied for provisional registration as a new entity and received Form 10AC, can also avail of this opportunity to surrender the said Form 10AC and apply for registration for AY 2022-23 as an existing trust, institution or fund, in Form 10A till June 30, 2024.

Those trusts, institutions or funds whose applications for re-registration were rejected solely on the grounds of late filing or filing under wrong section code, may also submit fresh application in Form 10AB within the extended deadline of June 30, 2024, the CBDT said.