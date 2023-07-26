‘Charging of station transformer a landmark achievement for THDCIL’s Khurja Power Project’

Rishikesh: R K Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL informed about the historic milestone of the successful “Charging of Station Transformer #1” of THDCIL’s 1320MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project, District Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on July 24, 2023.

Vishnoi stated that the successful “Charging of Station Transformer” represents a landmark achievement for the THDCIL’s Khurja Super Thermal Power Project, marking a crucial step towards its journey for completion of project. Vishnoi emphasised that this charging has provided Project with essential requirement to provide an uninterrupted power supply for commissioning the various Main and Auxiliary equipment for overall Project commissioning.

He further informed that Station Transformer #1, a vital link between the 400kV Power Grid and the auxiliary power supply requirement, is a three-phase transformer of 120MVA capacity. It is stepping down the 400kV voltage to 11kV level with a provision of “On Load Tap Changer”.

Vishnoi informed that the State-Of-Art, “Station Transformer” has been supplied by M/s BHEL-Bhopal Unit.

On this occasion Vishnoi added that this achievement shall serve as a catalyst, igniting the momentum needed to propel faster completion of the project. This Charging has paved way for further commissioning of other Vital Systems of the Plant. It also marks a crucial step forward in the project’s journey towards completion and sets the stage for further progress and success to get the COD by Feb’24.

He congratulated the entire THDC team that this momentous achievement coincided with National Thermal Engineer’s Day. This historic feet has been carried out in the august presence of the Kumar Sharad, Executive Director (Project-KSTPP) and R M Dubey, General Manager (Electrical) along with other senior officials of THDCIL, NTPC and

BHEL.

THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW.