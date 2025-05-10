Chancellor of VIT receives Honorary Doctorate by RIT, USA

Vellore: The Founder & Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), New York, USA on May 9, 2025. Dr. David C. Munson, the President & Dr. Prabu David, the Provost & Senior Vice President for academic affairs at Rochester Institute of Technology honoured Viswanathan with the honorary doctorate towards his vision and leadership in the expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering & Management (STEM) Education across India and in recognition to his dedication towards supporting the underprivileged.

The recognition marks a rare significance wherein an Indian has been conferred honorary doctorate by the US Universities’ for the 3rd time. Previously, the chancellor was honoured with an honorary doctorate by West Virginia University, USA, in 2009, and by the State University of New York, Binghamton University, USA, in 2024 and a honorary doctorate by St. Xavier’s’ University, Kolkata in 2025.