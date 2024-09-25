CFA Society India and CFA Institute host 4th edition of masters at work in Kolkata

KOLKATA: CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, co-hosted the 4th edition of the Masters at Work event in Kolkata last Saturday. With over 350 attendees, the event provided a platform for seasoned professionals and emerging investors to delve into the latest insights within the investment and wealth management industry.

The event kicked off with an address from Vinay Bagri, CFA, Volunteer at CFA Society India, who emphasised the importance of wealth preservation and identifying new opportunities in the investment landscape. Sachin Naik, Director of Partnerships and Client Solutions at CFA Institute India, followed with a discussion on the critical role of continuous upskilling in India's dynamic and rapidly growing economy. He highlighted how the CFA Institute supports financial professionals in building a stronger financial ecosystem.

The first session, led by Vishal Nevatia, Managing Partner at True North, reflected on his extensive journey in private equity. Nevatia charted the evolution of the sector, from a niche market to a thriving space with over 400 players by 2008, followed by consolidation post-Lehman crisis.

One of the event's highlights was the session titled “Wit, Wisdom, and Winning Ways,” featuring Vinod Sethi, former MD of Morgan Stanley and Sethi Capital Inc., and moderated by Ramesh Damani, former Chairman of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. The session provided attendees with valuable insights into navigating the investment world with objectivity and foresight.

Next, Vijay Kedia, a renowned private investor, captivated the audience with his session on "Knowledge, Courage, and Patience." He encouraged attendees to focus on the long-term vision behind companies, urging them to consider the narratives driving businesses, not just financial returns.

The event concluded with a session titled "Gorilla to King Kong Investing" by Pankaj Tibrewal, Founder and CIO of IKIGAI Asset Manager. Tibrewal discussed the importance of focussing on book value growth, the resurgence of quality stocks, and the importance of personal discipline and spiritual growth for long-term investing success.