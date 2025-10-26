CESL to open tender of 10,900 e-buses next month

NEW DELHI: State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) will open a mega tender on 6 November 2025 to procure 10,900 electric buses for Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru under the National Electric Bus Programme.

The project covers AC and Non-AC buses across multiple categories and mandates local employment, women drivers, and charging infrastructure.

Each e-bus is expected to replace a diesel bus, reducing over 4 million tonnes of CO₂ annually.