CERT-In, SISA release whitepaper on Quantum Cyber Readiness

New Delhi: In a major step toward future-proofing India’s digital infrastructure, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), CERT-In, and cybersecurity firm SISA released a whitepaper titled “Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness” in New Delhi.

With quantum computing poised to disrupt conventional encryption methods like RSA and ECC, the whitepaper provides a roadmap for Indian organizations to adopt quantum-resistant cryptographic systems. It outlines practical strategies for migration, compliance, and maintaining operational continuity in the face of emerging threats.

“Quantum readiness is a strategic imperative,” said MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, emphasizing the urgency of securing ICT systems.

CERT-In Director General Dr. Sanjay Bahl underlined the importance of public-private collaboration to navigate the evolving threat landscape.

SISA CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy added, “Quantum computing redefines cybersecurity. Our partnership with CERT-In delivers a robust framework to protect India’s digital economy.”

The whitepaper serves as a strategic guide to prepare India for the quantum era in cybersecurity.