CEO: French car parts maker Valeo to invest 200 mn euro in India

New Delhi: French car parts maker firm Valeo on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than 200 million euros in India (Rs 2,146.18 crore) in the coming years as part of its “Elevate 2028” strategic plan to significantly expand its industrial footprint in the country.

These investments will enable Valeo to triple sales in India to around 700 million euro by 2028 from 220 million euro in 2024 and prepare for the next step of high growth beyond 2028.

Valeo also shared it has commissioned a new plant and dedicated e-axle production lines at its Pune facility to support a major electrification program with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

“Valeo has been selected to supply electric powertrains for a range of vehicles under M&M’s ‘Born Electric’ passenger vehicle platform, along with on-board charger combo units for its electric utility vehicles. This strategic partnership represents a total order value close to USD 1 billion and reinforces Valeo’s commitment to localisation and the growth of India’s electric mobility ecosystem,” the company stated.

Addressing a media briefing here, Valeo CEO Christophe Perillat said, “We’ve been very pleased to announce that our sales will triple in the next three years by 2028 from 220 million euros to more than 700 million euros. I will be announcing a significant investment in India. We’d like to invest more than 200 million euros in the coming years to prepare for this growth.”

He is part of the delegation accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron to India.

Valeo sees India as “one of its top three markets globally”, and is leveraging the rapid acceleration of electrification and AI technologies to serve the growing needs of Indian and global original equipment manufacturers.