Centres sells 18.09L tonne of wheat under OMSS

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has sold 18.09 lakh tonne of wheat from the central pool to bulk users in 13 e-auctions under the open market sale scheme (OMSS), helping cool down the prices of wheat and wheat flour.

The government on August 9 announced it would sell an additional 50 lakh tonne of wheat and 25 lakh tonne of rice under the OMSS to bulk users.

Wheat is being sold through weekly e-auction at a reserve price of Rs 2,125 per quintal, which is at par with the current minimum support price.

“The successful implementation of the OMSS policy has ensured that the prices of wheat are kept under control in the open market, and sufficient stock of wheat is available in the central pool for the continuation of OMSS policy for the remaining period of 2023-24,” the food ministry said in a statement.

Till September 21, a total of 13 e-auctions have been conducted, wherein 18.09 lakh tonne of wheat has been sold under the scheme, it said.

A quantity of 2 lakh tonne of wheat is being offered in each weekly auction across the country from more than 480 depots during the year 2023-24, it said.