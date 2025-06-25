Centre urges Silo-based coal loading as monsoon strikes most regions, record stock supports energy security

New Delhi: In the run-up to the monsoon season, the central government has expedited efforts to accelerate coal evacuation infrastructure, with a special focus on increasing silo loading systems.

The silos are a key to optimising transportation of coal from mines to end-point locations such as power plants to improve quality control, dispatch at a faster pace, and with minimal disruption during the monsoon season.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday had a high-level meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here in the national capital to review coal logistics and determine the effectiveness of current transportation networks.

The gathering was for examining present operational issues as well as strategic expansion of coal-handling infrastructure.

Coal evacuation, in technical terms, is the organised transportation of coal from mining locations to points of use. It relies on strong infrastructure—such as rail links, conveyor belts, and loading silos—that has to function well to ensure uninterrupted supply and address increasing energy needs.

Effective evacuation has been universally recognised as a key element in perpetuating coal production levels and satisfying consumers.

Silos in the loading of coal is a major innovation in this field. In contrast to conventional means, silo loading provides for even sizing of coal, thus doing away with frequent complaints of power houses regarding oversised boulders.

Silo loading also minimises wagon body damage and provides weather-resistant operations, a major benefit during monsoons when logistics otherwise become susceptible to delays. Demonstrating the government’s concerted effort, the percentage of coal loaded via silos has increased from 18.8 per cent in 2022–23 to 29 per cent in the ongoing financial year.

The ministers went through both current and planned silo enlargement projects in major coalfields. The discussion also revolved around enhancing coordination between ministers to streamline the overall logistics chain from mine to power plant so that coal is moved hassle-free even during times of peak demand or operational pressure.

In a major achievement, coal inventory at thermal power plants has touched a record high of 61.3 million tonnes—sufficient to meet consumption over a period of 25 days.

This landmark is a big plus for India’s energy security, providing a cushion against the vagaries of seasonal variations in coal production and transport, particularly during the monsoon season when mining activities are often disrupted by heavy rainfalls.

By giving more importance to logistics reforms and incorporating resilience into coal supply chains, the government is looking to achieve uninterrupted power supply throughout the nation, especially during peak periods.