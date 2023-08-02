Centre to revamp Kisan Call Centers

New Delhi: Amid a decline in calls received at Kisan Call Centres, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said his ministry has decided to revamp call centres by using advanced technologies to provide contextually relevant and customised technical solutions to farmers.

Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said advanced communication tools like a chatbot, video calling, two-way video/audio clips, two-way SMS, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) based Decision Support Systems (DSS) will be used to support real-time response to farmers' queries.

As per the data shared with the Lok Sabha, the number of calls received at Kisan Call Centers declined to 35.22 lakh in 2022-23 from 47.87 lakh in 2021-22.