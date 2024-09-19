Centre to raise wheat allocation under PMGKAY

Mumbai: The government on Wednesday announced an increase in wheat allocation to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from October onwards, in a bid to stabilise prices.

Food secretary Sanjeev Chopra, while highlighting achievements in 100 days of Modi 3.0 government, said a committee of ministers has approved an additional 3.5 million tonne of wheat under PMGKAY. This increased allocation will continue until March 2025, potentially making efforts to restore the wheat-rice ratio under the scheme, he said at a press conference.

Asked if this increased quantity restores the wheat-rice ratio, the secretary said, “It will still be lower by 1-2 million tonne from the normal quantity.” He also stated that the allocation could be reviewed based on future developments.

In May 2022, wheat allocation was reduced to 7.1 million tonne from 18.2 million tonne and the rice allocation under PMGKAY was hiked.