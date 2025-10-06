Centre to launch commercial coal mining in Arunachal today

New Delhi/Itanagar: The government will launch commercial coal mining in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, putting an end to exploitation and wastage of resources.

“Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a historic day on October 6, 2025 with the launch of its first commercial coal mine at the Namchik-Namphuk coal block, marking a new chapter of growth, energy security, and local prosperity,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will perform the Bhoomi Poojan, to be followed by the handing over of the mining lease to the operator.

The coal block, with estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003.

However, it faced delays due to various challenges. It was revived through an auction process in 2022, which also opened the sector for private players.

The mining block is expected to generate a revenue of over Rs 100 crore annually for the state.

The ministry further said that sources of critical minerals are also being unlocked in Arunachal Pradesh, with two blocks in the state and five in Assam under auction.

The ministry has also asked for operationalising these blocks early as it would lead to employment generation.

In an official communique, Reddy said the commercial launch of the coal mine in Changlang district marks not merely an industrial milestone, but a symbol of trust, transparency, and transformation for the state and the entire North East.

The minister will jointly launch commercial operations of the mine with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Reddy underlined that the initiative fulfills Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, integrating the North East into India’s larger energy and infrastructure grid through sustainable, scientific, and legal mining practices.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre’s consistent support, Khandu remarked that the project will not only enhance state revenues, but also open new avenues in skill development, infrastructure expansion, and youth employment.

“We are proud to be part of India’s growth journey,” the chief minister said, emphasising the project’s long-term benefits for the people of the state.

Mahalaxmi Group chairman Naveen Singhal, one of the project’s promoters, said the project will set a national benchmark for blending economic progress with environmental responsibility.

He added that the initiative is a first-of-its-kind model in the history of coal mining in the North East, designed to uphold both economic and ecological priorities.