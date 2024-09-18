Centre, state support to help achieve USD 1 bn exports of alcoholic beverages: CIABC

New Delhi: Support from the Centre and state governments will help the country to achieve USD 1 billion worth of alcoholic beverages exports in the coming years, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said on Wednesday. CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer also said that promoting ease of doing business for the sector is key at both the Central and state government levels. Easy and timely permissions for bottling and branding; transport permits; and promoting online paperwork are some of the areas which need special attention for the growth of the sector.

"We need ease of doing business across the operations, besides easy tax structures and market-determined prices to boost the exports. At present, rules for the sector differ from state to state," Iyer said. He said the USD 1 billion target is "ambitious, but possible". In 2023-24, the exports stood at USD 389 million. He added that the industry should give a try for this target as it needs about 14-15 per cent year-on-year growth. Iyer suggested formulation of specific policies by states for exports; flexibility in packing sizes; minimal label registration charges; incentives to organise and participate in exhibitions and fairs; and reimbursement of levies imposed on inputs. For branding, he said Indian Mission abroad, Indian airline operators, and duty-free shops at airports in the country can significantly help promote domestic brands. "These measures would help us in taking the exports to USD 1 billion," he added. The commerce ministry's arm APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) has earlier said that India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports. The major export destinations include UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.