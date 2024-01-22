‘Centre should not cut import duties on smartphones parts’

New Delhi: The government should not cut import duties on electronic components used in making smartphones in the forthcoming Budget as the current tariff structure has already proven successful and changing them could harm local manufacturing, a GTRI report said on Monday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that maintaining the current rates would help balance industry growth and long-term development in India's growing smartphone market.

"Currently, tariffs on imported parts for smartphones in India are between 7.5 per cent and 10 per cent. The Budget should maintain these taxes. The Budget should not cut the import tariffs on parts used to make smartphones," it said, adding that the current rate of levies supports duty-free imports for making products to exports.

The Budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

The suggestion is in contrast to the demand of industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) that import duty cuts on mobile phone components can increase domestic production of handsets by 28 per cent to USD 82 billion, boost exports, and support indigenous manufacturing.

The think tank said that Indian manufacturers "must pay" duties on smartphones sold within India, but exports should be exempted from such duties.

"Firms can import necessary inputs or capital goods duty-free for manufacturing and exporting electronic items. This is facilitated through schemes like Advance Authorisation, Export Promotion Capital Goods, and operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) or 100 per cent Export Oriented Units. Additionally, firms can use the customs bond scheme for duty-free imports without localisation requirements," GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The GTRI report also said that India's smartphone industry, with exports booming from USD 7.2 billion in 2022 to USD 13.9 billion in 2023, becomes the top performer for the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme by a wide margin and over 98 per cent of smartphones sold in India are

made locally.