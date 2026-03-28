Centre pushes for faster expansion of PNG, targets 50 lakh new connections

NEW DELHI: A key meeting on expanding Piped Natural Gas (PNG) services in urban areas took place at Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday. It brought together important groups from the Centre, States, and industry to speed up access to clean energy and ensure steady essential services. The meeting included Union Ministers, senior officials, state representatives, municipal commissioners, and leaders from major public sector companies like GAIL and Indian Oil Corporation, as well as City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called for a focused approach to expanding PNG networks. He pointed out that cities drive economic growth. He discussed priorities such as streamlined approvals, integrating gas infrastructure into urban planning, and improving last-mile connectivity. He also set a bold target of adding 50 lakh new PNG connections.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the need to strengthen PNG infrastructure due to changing global energy trends. He urged states to encourage its use, especially in areas with existing networks. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stressed the importance of ensuring continuous essential supplies and stopping black marketing. He supported a gradual transition from LPG to PNG, especially in public institutions. Officials remarked that PNG has benefits like safety, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability. However, issues such as delays in municipal permissions, Right of Way (RoW) approvals, and high restoration charges still block expansion. States and urban local bodies agreed to simplify approval processes, reduce charges, and appoint nodal officers for better coordination. A follow-up breakout session addressed specific city issues, with stakeholders committing to time-bound action plans and ongoing monitoring.