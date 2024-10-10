Centre plans new PLI scheme for drones sector

New Delhi: The government plans to come out with a new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drones sector that will be more effective in terms of implementation, documentation and other aspects.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Wednesday said the government is looking at moving to the next PLI scheme for the drones sector.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended.

While acknowledging that some procedures under the first scheme were onerous on startups and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the drone sector, the civil aviation secretary said the government will look at a more efficient PLI scheme in terms of implementation, documentation and the processes that are adopted.

According to Vualnam, the drone sector has to be segregated into three segments -- those for civilian use, security/ defence forces use, and the rogue or unregulated use of drones.

"We have to be very clear about how we approach the three areas," he said and highlighted that certain incidents of rogue use of drones could become impediments when youngsters, startups and women self-help groups are to use more drones.

"We have to be cognisant of that... counter drone technologies are being developed," he said, while speaking at a conference organised by industry body Ficci.