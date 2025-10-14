Centre opens PM Gati Shakti portal to private sector

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has opened the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector to help them optimise last-mile delivery services and develop infrastructure-based applications.

This query-based web platform provides regulated access to selected non-sensitive data sets from the PM GatiShakti NMP (national master plan), enabling private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage advanced analytics for infrastructure planning and investment decisions.

The PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for the integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the ‘PM GatiShakti Public’ through the Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI).

Goyal said it is developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR).

The platform allows users to access 230 approved data sets covering physical and social infrastructure assets, conduct site suitability analyses, connectivity mapping, alignment planning, compliance checks, and generate analytical reports based on pre-defined templates and user-defined criteria.

Users can also visualise multi-layered geospatial data, promoting better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private sector participation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, announced that the government will provide certain data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector.

Using these data layers, like track length details, railway stations, dedicated freight corridors, good sheds, national and state highways/ district layers, multi-modal logistics parks, warehouses, and existing airports from different ministries, will help the private sector to optimise last-mile delivery services, developing infrastructure-based apps, smart city solutions and tech-driven logistics management.

It will also enable them to make informed decisions and better planning in the healthcare sector, disaster management, the agriculture sector, and food distribution.

Data related to land records, ports, forests, schools, railway stations, water bodies, telecom towers, and highways are available on the portal.

Access to the platform is enabled through self-registration with strong authentication and data security protocols to ensure confidentiality and compliance with policy norms.

Goyal also released a PM GatiShakti Compendium, which highlights successful use cases and best practices, and launched the PMGS NMP Dashboard, a comprehensive multi-sector reporting system for monitoring progress and deriving actionable insights.

He also introduced the Knowledge Management System (KMS) to promote cross-learning and knowledge sharing among ministries, departments, and states/UTs, and unveiled PM GatiShakti - Offshore, a dedicated digital platform for integrated planning and management of offshore

development across multiple sectors.

In addition, he launched the Data Uploading and Management System (DUMS) to enhance decentralised, real-time data ownership and accountability, and rolled out the PMGS District Master Plan for 112 aspirational districts to strengthen data-driven local infrastructure development and holistic regional growth.