Centre OKs 2 agri plans with Rs 1L cr outlay

new delhi: Union Cabinet on Thursday approvedrationalisation of various agri schemes into two umbrella programmes – PMRashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) – with anexpenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture andensure food security.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,approved the proposal... for rationalization of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes(CSS) operating under the Ministry of Agriculture into two-umbrella schemes – PM-RKVYand KY,” an official statement said.

The PM-RKVY scheme will promote sustainable agriculture, while theKY will address food security & agricultural self-sufficiency.

The two umbrella schemes – PM-RKVY and KY – will be implemented with a total proposed expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore. “This decision reflects the government’s priority towardsagriculture and farmers,” Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhansaid on social media platform X.

Of the total proposed outlay, the projected expenditure towards the central share of the department of agriculture is Rs 69,088.98 crore and statesshare is Rs 32,232.63 crore, the statement said.

This includes Rs 57,074.72 crore for RKVY and Rs 44,246.89crore for KY.

As many as 18 schemes have been included in these two umbrellaschemes.These schemes are implemented through the state governments.

“This exercise ensures that all the existing schemes arebeing continued.Wherever it was considered necessary to give fillip to anyarea for farmer’s welfare, the scheme has been taken up in mission mode, forexample National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), Clean PlantProgram, Digital Agriculture & National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Seeds(NMEO-OS),” the statement said.

The scheme ‘Mission Organic Value Chain Development for NorthEastern Region’ (MOVCDNER), a component under the KY, is being modified byadding an additional component namely MOVCDNER-Detailed Project Report(MOVCDNER-DPR), which will provide flexibility to the Northeastern states toaddress critical challenges.

“By rationalisation of the schemes, the States are given anopportunity to prepare a comprehensive strategic document on the agriculture sectorof the State in a holistic manner,” the government said.

The strategic document focuses not only on the production andproductivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of climateresilient agriculture and development of value chain approaches for agriculturalcommodities.These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy andthe schemes/programmes, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategicframework.

Elaborating further, the government said the rationalisation ofvarious schemes have been undertaken to avoid duplication, ensure convergence and provide

flexibility to states.