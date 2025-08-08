Centre launches subsidised tomato sale at Rs 47-60/kg in Delhi as prices spike due to rains

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday announced the subsidised retail sale price of tomatoes in the range of Rs 47-60 per kg in the national capital through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), to provide relief to buyers. The NCCF, which has been procuring tomatoes from Azadpur mandi since August 4, is retailing them with minimal margins, the consumer affairs ministry said. "To date, NCCF has sold 27,307 kilograms of tomatoes at retail prices ranging from Rs 47 to Rs 60 per kg, depending on the procurement cost," the ministry stated.

Retail sales are being conducted through NCCF's stationary outlets at Nehru Place, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk, as well as through 6-7 mobile vans operating at various locations across the city. A similar initiative was undertaken by NCCF in previous years as well. The ministry said tomato prices have spiked temporarily in Delhi due to rains, but the all-India average remains stable. The current average retail price of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 73 per kg is primarily due to heavy rainfall in northern and north-western regions since the last week of July. "This weather-related disruption caused prices to spike to as high as Rs 85 per kg by the end of July," the ministry said in a statement. However, with the recovery and stabilisation of daily arrivals at Azadpur mandi over the past week, both mandi and retail prices have begun to decline. The retail prices at various centres across the country are influenced by temporary localised factors rather than any fundamental demand-supply imbalance or production shortfall, the ministry noted.

In contrast, major cities such as Chennai and Mumbai, which have not experienced abnormal weather conditions in recent weeks, have not witnessed a similar price surge. The current average retail prices in Chennai and Mumbai are Rs 50 per kg and Rs 58 per kg, respectively — substantially lower than Delhi's prevailing price. At present, the all-India average retail price of tomato is Rs 52 per kg, which is lower than Rs 54 per kg last year and Rs 136 per kg in 2023. Unlike previous years, prices of major vegetables like potato, onion and tomato are under control this monsoon season, the ministry said. For potato and onion, higher production in 2024-25 over the previous year ensures sufficient supply and substantially lower retail prices compared to last year. This year, the government has procured 3 lakh tonnes of onion for price stabilisation buffer. "Calibrated and targeted release of onions from the buffer is expected to start from September," the ministry said. Food commodity prices have largely remained stable and well-contained throughout the current calendar year. As of August 8, prices of most commodities monitored by the ministry are exhibiting either a stable or declining trend on a year-on-year basis. The reported 14 per cent decrease in the cost of a homemade thali in July 2025 further reflects the continued moderation of food inflation during the month.