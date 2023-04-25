Centre launches ‘Saksham 2023’ for fuel conservation

New Delhi: State Level Coordinator, Delhi, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited along with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), Indian Oil Corporation Limited and other Oil & Gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) hosted the inaugural function of a dynamic campaign titled SAKSHAM, which will run from April 24 to May 8, with the theme “Urja Sanrakshan—Net Zero Ki Ore”, to sensitise the masses about the conservation and judicious usage of petroleum products towards achieving the twin objectives of keeping health and environment safe along with securing energy resources for the future generations.

Multiple activities and mass campaigns will be conducted during the course of SAKSHAM 2023 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) in different parts of the country. The campaign was kicked off on April 24, 2023, in a function inaugurated by Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli, the Chief Guest of the event at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. During the inauguration ceremony, minister emphasised the importance laid by the government towards energy conservation and accelerated adoption of green and renewable energy. Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas administered the oath to participants to conserve Oil and Gas. He also emphasised the importance and relevance of net zero . He further elucidated the importance of various kind of fuel that will aid in energy transition.

During SAKSHAM 2023, Oil and Gas Companies have planned to organise various environment-friendly activities including Cyclothon, Walkathon, Fuel Saving Concerts, Mega Driver Training Workshop, Training Programme for LPG Delivery Boys, PUC Check, Group Talk, etc. At the end of the programme, the chief guest, along with the secretary flagged off a publicity van carrying the message of energy conservation towards net zero. On this occasion, more than 200 school children and Oil and Gas company officials from PCRA, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL, ONGC, OIL and IGL were present.