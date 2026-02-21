Centre launches Access Pass for sustainable fishing in EEZ

New Delhi: The Centre has rolled out a new Access Pass framework to promote sustainable fishing in India’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), aiming to unlock high-value oceanic resources beyond the nearshore belt.

India has a coastline of about 11,099 km and an EEZ of 24 lakh sq km. However, most fishing activity is confined to 40–50 nautical miles from the coast, leaving waters up to 200 nautical miles underutilised despite strong potential for tuna and similar species.

Following the Union Budget 2025–26 announcement, the government notified the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025, under the Maritime Zones Act.

The rules seek to ensure responsible resource use, marine conservation and better incomes for fishers.

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched the Access Pass initiative in Veraval, Gujarat, distributing passes to 37 fishers from 13 coastal states and Union Territories.

The pass enables mechanised and large motorised vessels to fish in the Exclusive Economic Zone, while traditional non-motorised crafts remain exempt.

The pass is issued free of cost through the upgraded ReALCRaft portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Department of Fisheries.

The platform also integrates with the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Export Inspection Council to facilitate catch and health certification, ensuring traceability and export compliance.

The government plans training programmes through CIFNET and the Fisheries Survey of India to build deep-sea fishing capacity. Welfare measures include the installation of one lakh vessel transponders for safety, livelihood support during fishing bans and enhanced accident insurance for fishers.