Centre, industry & global experts to deliberate on India’s export control systems for sensitive goods, technologies on January 30

New Delhi: Top central government officials, industry leaders and international experts will gather here on January 30 to deliberate on India’s export control systems for sensitive goods and technologies and global best practices in the sector, an official said.

The official said that the ‘National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls’ seeks to showcase India’s prowess in export control systems, facilitate a dialogue between government authorities and industry leaders on the sector, and address emerging risks associated with the export of sensitive goods and technologies. There are specific laws and regulations with regard to strategic trade or export controls. These help manage the flow of dual-use goods, services and technologies across national borders.

These regulations primarily focus on controlling the export of SCOMET items in order to balance the country’s commercial and security considerations.

Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) items are dual-use goods. Dual Use implies the usage of these goods and technologies in military applications or its use in nuclear, chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction (WMD), along with their civilian or industrial applications.

The conference would focus on issues like showcasing India’s export control system; preventing the proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and their delivery systems by strengthening the export control system; and facilitating dialogue between the government authorities and industry stakeholders.

Besides, it aims at assessing and mitigating emerging risks associated with the export of sensitive technologies; increasing awareness and understanding of export controls; gathering feedback from the industry and learning best practices of other countries; and fostering international collaboration and showcase enforcement efforts, the official said. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs is organizing the conference.

“It is the first such national-level conference of its kind which will focus on India’s strategic trade control( SCOMET/export control) system and International best practices, for the export of dual-use goods and technologies,” the official added. The primary objectives of strategic trade or export controls are to prevent the proliferation of WMD and their delivery systems, as well as the uncontrolled transfer of conventional arms / military items.

Various nations including major producers and/or exporters of dual-use goods and technologies exercise such controls.

Accordingly, India also maintains a harmonized list on export control of dual- use and military items, including software and technologies, having potential civilian/industrial applications as well as military and WMD use. It is restricted or permitted under an export authorisation or license, except for certain items that are completely prohibited.

Various laws which deals with the strategic trade related matters include the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act of 2005; the United Nations (Security Council) Act of 1947; the Customs Act; the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act; the Arms Act; the Atomic Energy Act; the Chemical Weapons Convention Act; and the Explosives Act.