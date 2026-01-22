Centre holds upstream oil & gas stakeholder meet in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently held a series of upstream-focused engagements in Mumbai. The day-long programme witnessed strong and diverse participation from domestic and international upstream operators, E&P service providers, global consulting firms, leading public and private sector financial institutions, insurers, academia and industry experts.

In his virtual address, Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted that the recent legislative, regulatory and policy reforms mark a landmark and progressive transformation of India’s upstream sector. He underscored that these reforms, coupled with data-led exploration initiatives, have unlocked extensive investment opportunities, particularly in India’s offshore and frontier areas, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing a stable, transparent and globally competitive framework to attract sustained domestic and international investment.