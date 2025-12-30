Centre exempts certain imported copper goods from QCO for 1 year

New Delhi: The government has exempted certain imported copper products from the mandatory quality control order (QCO) for one year, according to a notification.

The exemption is subject to an actual user basis.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has received various request from industry association for issuance of No Objection Certificate for facilitating the import of specialized copper products for use in various sectors.

“In this regard, DPIIT in consultation with Bureau of Indian Standards has decided to exempt copper products for specific end-use... from the Copper Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024 dated April 26, 2024 for a period of one year,” it said.

The exemption will be subject to certain conditions.

The importer will have to inform the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with all relevant details within seven days of clearance of such consignment through email. They also have to maintain a quarterly record in this regard.

“The importer shall submit a plan for indigenisation of goods or articles to the Central Government through email,” the DPIIT notification said, adding the exemption is granted only for the specific end use and only to the end users on Actual User condition for a period of one year from the date of publication of this Order (December 24).

The goods which are exempted include Oxygen Free Copper rods, bars, strips and sheets, Silver bearing Oxygen Free Copper, Oxygen Free Copper strips, and Copper Alloy Strips. PTI