Centre earns over Rs 100 cr from scrap disposal

New Delhi: The Centre has earned over Rs 100 crore in revenue from the disposal of scrap during the month-long ongoing special cleanliness campaign, a government official said on Thursday.

Besides this, different central government departments have so far weeded out more than 12 lakh files and freed 97.2 lakh sq feet of space during the campaign period, the official said.

The special campaign 4.0, being carried out from October 2-31, 2024, implements the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for institutionalising ‘swachhata’ and reducing pendency in government.

The campaign has gathered significant momentum after the first two weeks of its implementation and several innovative best practices are seen - in terms of easing rules and ease of citizens lives, said V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) -- nodal department for the special campaign.

“During the campaign period so far, 2.7 lakh offices have been covered. A revenue of Rs 101.48 crore has been earned from scrap disposal,” he said.