Central govt asks states to fast-track gas pipeline approvals, mandates shift to PNG where available

New Delhi: The central government, on Wednesday, said that it has asked states and Union Territories to expedite approvals required for the expansion of gas pipeline networks. Stressing the change in the cooking fuel patterns of millions of households, the centre has ordered that LPG supply will be cut off if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas where it is available.



In a recent notification issued under the Essential Commodities Act, the government has introduced a new order to provide a time-bound framework for laying and expanding natural gas and petroleum pipelines. Officials said the move is expected to accelerate PNG connectivity, improve last-mile supply and strengthen energy security.

Piped Natural Gas is not produced separately — it comes from natural gas extracted from oil and gas fields or imported LNG that is regasified and supplied through pipelines. Furthermore, PNG is supplied through the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network - which allows continuous supply. Once pipelines are laid, the PNG supply is more stable compared to LPG.

Amid the rising West Asia conflict, causing uncertainty over energy imports through the Straight of Hormuz, the centre aims to reduce the LPG dependency as the imports pass through the conflict region. Any disruption in this region affects LPG availability faster than natural gas supplied through long-term contracts or domestic sources.

Meanwhile, several steps have been taken to speed up infrastructure development, including faster clearances, longer working hours and rationalisation of right-of-way charges. In Delhi, the development authority has waived road restoration charges and allowed round-the-clock work for laying new PNG pipelines.

However, the centre is reiterating that the country’s fuel supply remains stable despite the disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while a series of emergency measures have been put in place to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, LPG and natural gas across the country.

Adding, to the natural gas supply, the petroleum and natural gas ministry said priority allocation is being maintained, with full supply being ensured for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and CNG transport. Industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are currently receiving around 80 per cent of their average consumption. City Gas Distribution companies have been directed to prioritise PNG connections, especially for restaurants, hotels, canteens and other essential establishments.

On LPG supply, the ministry acknowledged that availability has been affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation but said deliveries of domestic cylinders are continuing without interruption and no distributorship has reported a dry-out. The government has increased allocation of commercial LPG to states in phases, taking the overall allocation to about 50 per cent, with priority being given to restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, subsidised canteens and community kitchens.

Regularly, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas along with other important ministries - Shipping and Ports, and External Affairs - are holding briefings here in the national capital. The government said fuel supplies remain stable, with refineries operating at high capacity and adequate stocks available. It stepped up enforcement against hoarding, conducted raids and inspections, and urged citizens to avoid panic buying, rely on official information and conserve fuel.