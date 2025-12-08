Central Bank’s Sports Day

Central Bank of India, Chandigarh Zone, successfully organised its Sports Day on December 7, 2025 at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Various sports activities were conducted throughout the day, encouraging teamwork, fitness, and camaraderie among participants. The occasion was graced by the presence of Arvind Kumar, Zonal Head, T C Meena, Deputy Zonal Head, and Sandip Kar, Chief Internal Auditor, Chandigarh, whose participation further motivated the attendees. Central Bank of India, Chandigarh Zone, continues to promote employee well-being, team spirit, and a healthy work-life balance through such initiatives.