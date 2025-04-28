Central Bank’s March quarter profit jumps 28% to `1,034 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday reported 28 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,034 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The Mumbai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 807 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank’s total income increased to Rs 10,433 crore from Rs 9,699 crore a year ago, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 8,619 crore from Rs 8,337 crore earlier. However, Net Interest Income (NII) in the quarter declined to Rs 3,399 crore from Rs 3,541 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) moderated to 3.18 per cent of gross advances as compared to 4.5 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Similarly, Net NPAs came down to 0.55 per cent of the advances over 1.23 per cent at the end of 2024.