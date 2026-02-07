Central Bank organises MSME Credit Program

NEW DELHI/FARIDABAD: Central Bank of India organised Nationwide MSME Credit Outreach Programmes in Delhi and Faridabad on February 7, 2026, to promote awareness of banking facilities and credit schemes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In Delhi, the programme was held at the Flatted Factory Complex, Okhla, under the guidance of Anil Agnihotri, Regional Head, Delhi South. It was attended by Corporate GM Vivek Kumar, Dr R.K. Bharti, IEDS, Director MSME (DFO), and Inder Kumar, President, FFEA, Okhla.

During the event, sanction letters worth Rs 120 crore were distributed to MSME customers. The bank’s RPC team presented various banking products, while executives addressed participants’ queries. The programme concluded with guidance from senior officials.

In Faridabad, a similar MSME Outreach Programme was organised at the Sector-15 HUDA Market Complex.

The event was attended by Sunny Kalra, Regional Head, along with all seven branch heads of the Faridabad Circle, and saw active participation from local entrepreneurs and traders.

Addressing the gathering, Kalra highlighted the vital role of MSMEs in GDP growth, employment generation and inclusive development, and reiterated the bank’s commitment to timely credit and customised financial solutions. Parmod Rana, President, IMT Faridabad, attended as Guest of Honour and appreciated the bank’s outreach initiatives.