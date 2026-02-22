Central Bank of India organises Mega Retail Outreach Programme to accelerate retail lending

New Delhi: Central Bank of India organised a Mega Retail Outreach Programme at NCUI Campus, Delhi, on February 21, 2026, to accelerate retail lending and enhance customer engagement.

The event was attended by General Manager P Anoop Kumar from the Central Office, Mumbai, along with Regional Head Anil Agnihotri, AGM Anil Kumar and Deputy Regional Head Mandeep Kumar. Agnihotri highlighted key retail products, including home, vehicle, personal, education and mortgage loans, underscoring competitive interest rates, faster approvals and simplified documentation.

In his address, Kumar spoke about the bank’s latest products, digital banking services and technology-driven initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to seamless and customer-centric banking. During the campaign, retail loans worth Rs 155 crore were sanctioned, with several customers receiving sanction letters at the event. Many praised the bank’s prompt and transparent services.

In Gurugram, a similar Retail Loan Outreach Campaign was held at Sector 23A HUDA Market in the presence of Zonal Head Shishram Tundwal, GM P Anoop Kumar and Region Head Sunny Kalra. The programme witnessed strong participation from customers and channel partners, further strengthening the bank’s retail growth strategy.