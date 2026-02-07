Central Bank Gurugram region to hold MSME Loan Camp today

Gurugram: Central Bank of India’s Gurugram Region will organise a ‘Mega MSME Loan Outreach Camp’ on February 7, 2026, to facilitate easy and speedy access to credit for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The camp will be held at the Sector 15 Market Area in Faridabad from 11:00 am. The initiative underscores the Bank’s customer-centric approach and its focus on promoting entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs from various MSME segments will be offered working capital and term loans, along with scheme-based facilities such as PMEGP and CGTMSE. Special priority will be extended to women entrepreneurs and first-time borrowers.

Eligible participants will be able to register their loan applications, complete KYC formalities and undergo evaluation on the spot, enabling quick sanctions. Senior bank officials will also provide information on products including Cent Business Loan, Cent Mega Business Loan, Cent Vehicle Business Loan, Cent GST Loan, Cent Hotel, Cent CA/CS/CMA, Cent Rental and Cent Shop.

Regional Head Sunny Kalra said the initiative aims to boost entrepreneurship, employment generation and local economic growth, and urged entrepreneurs to attend with required documents.