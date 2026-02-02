Cement makers hail push for infrastructure in Budget FY27

New Delhi: The Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) on Monday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it reinforces India’s growth ambitions while balancing inclusivity, in line with the vision of a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

The association said the Budget reflects India’s steady economic trajectory marked by fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation, while offering strong demand visibility for infrastructure-linked sectors such as cement. The increase in public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in 2026-27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore a year ago is expected to boost construction activity and improve long-term sectoral visibility.

CMA said the focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and the creation of City Economic Regions, with Rs 5,000 crore allocated per region over five years, would spur housing, transport and urban infrastructure, supporting broad-based cement consumption. Measures to improve logistics, including new freight corridors, expansion of national waterways and promotion of coastal shipping, are expected to reduce costs and improve the sector’s carbon footprint.

CMA President Parth Jindal said, “The Union Budget 2026-27 reflects the government’s focus on infra-structure-led development as a structural pillar of growth. Reforms and the emphasis on manufactur-ing competitiveness and urban development strengthen the investment environment for capital-intensive sectors like cement.”

He added that the Rs 20,000 crore outlay for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) would be a “game changer” for decarbonising emission-intensive industries.