Celiac Society of India organises seminar on importance of gut health

Gurugram: Reiterating the importance of taking care of gut, a seminar comprising luminaries from the fields of medicine and nutrition was organised by the Celiac Society of India and Prana in association with Illness To Wellness in Gurugram.

In the seminar, Dr. Ashutosh Shukla, M.D., F.A.C.P. Co-Founder, Prana Centre of Integrative Medicine Medical Advisor & Senior Director, Max Hospital, Gurugram; Dr. Alok Mishra, PhD-Psychology (Mind Body Medicine), AIIMS; Dr. Puja Kapoor, Pediatric Neurologist, Ishi Khosla, Clinical nutritionist, Celiac Society of India and Dr. Ashima Shukla, Founder of Prana Centre for Integrative Medicine participated in a panel discussion and also took questions from the audience on gut health.

Dr. Chandrakant S. Pandav, Padma Shri awardee and former head of Community Medicine at AIIMS, who was the Chief Guest, expressed his concern at how he overcame Parkinson’s & lost fifteen kilograms after following a gut friendly diet. He also spoke about childhood obesity becoming a major health problem.

Speaking about the seminar, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “I am delighted to note that the Illness to Wellness and Celiac Society of India partnership is generating awareness and sensitizing people at the grassroots level. I am of the firm view that community engagement is an effective way of bringing people up to speed with the latest information and initiatives on various health issues. With increasing focus on gut health and studies showcasing the critical role of the gut in overall well-being, it is important that sensitization on this subject carries on in a sustained manner. I am sure that going forward many more community level engagements will take place and we will progressively arm our people with information that they can apply in their daily life- leading to better health and

well-being!”