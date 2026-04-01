CCTV cos to sell only made in India products from today

New Delhi: India’s CCTV market will only sell made-in-India products, as the government has barred the sale of non-certified imported units from April 1, a senior official said on Tuesday.



The Ministry of Electronics and IT had barred the sale of CCTV units without Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) from April 9, 2025, onwards, but allowed traders to exhaust imported inventories by March 31, 2026.

“The order to bar non-certified STQC was effective from April 9 onwards. The order does not impact any manufacturer in India,” the government official, who did not wish to be named, said.

CCTV traders said that the move has impacted Chinese CCTV companies like Hikvision and TP-Link.

They said STQC has not certified CCTV products of any Chinese company.