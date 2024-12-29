CCI starts study of renewable energy space across BRICS nations

New Delhi: Fair trade watchdog CCI is conducting a market study to understand the competitions issues in the renewable energy space across BRICS nations.

The study is being conducted under the BRICS framework by India, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said.

Currently, the regulator is also doing a market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and competition.

“CCI has started the process for the study of competition issues in the renewable energy space across the BRICS countries,” the chairperson told PTI in an interview.

Initially, the grouping comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa joined it. A few more countries have also joined the bloc.

Kaur also said the commission does explore areas for conducting market studies depending upon the market dynamics and enforcement priorities.