CCI clears mega deal involving merger of media assets of RIL and Walt Disney

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved the merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Co to create the country’s largest media empire worth over Rs 70,000 crore.

The deal, announced six months ago, faced scrutiny by the anti-trust regulator and the approval has come after the parties proposed certain modifications to the original transaction structure. In a post on X, the regulator said it has cleared the “proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications”.

Viacom18 is part of the RIL group, and SIPL is wholly-owned by The Walt Disney Company. STPL, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is owned indirectly by The Walt Disney.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), however, did not disclose voluntary modifications in the original deal made by the two parties.

Under the deal, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent of the combined entity that will house two streaming services and 120 television channels. The Walt Disney will hold the remaining 36.84 per cent stake in the combined entity, which will also be India’s largest media house. Reliance Industries has also agreed to invest close to Rs 11,500 crore into the joint venture to give it the muscle to fight rivals like Japan’s Sony and Netflix.

Nita Ambani, wife of billionaire and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will head the joint venture, while Uday Shankar will be the Vice Chairperson. Shankar is a former top Disney executive.

The deal will also require approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

CCI had raised various queries related to the deal, particularly with respect to the proposed combined entity’s cricket broadcasting rights and OTT presence amid anti-competitive concerns.

As per regulations, CCI has to pass a prima facie order within 30 calendar days of the merger being notified to the regulator. However, it has the power to conduct an in-depth inquiry to ascertain possible anti-competitive issues, and in that case, there will be a wider public consultation.

Merger activities in the fast-growing and highly competitive media and entertainment space are slowly gaining pace amid a consolidation trend to stay financially healthy.

Earlier this year, the much-hyped merger involving Sony and Zee failed due to multiple issues, and on Tuesday, the two companies announced that the dispute between them had been settled amicably.

Media ventures of Reliance are currently housed in Network 18, which owns TV18 news channels as well as a plethora of entertainment (under the ‘Colors’ brand) and sports channels. NW18 also has stakes in moneycontrol.com, and bookmyshow and publishes magazines. Its subsidiary NW18 owns the news channels CNBC/CNNNews. Reliance separately owns a movie production arm -- JioStudios, and majority stakes in two listed cable distribution companies Den and

Hathway.