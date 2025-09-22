CBOA Chief lauds Canara Bank staff for their dedication

Chandigarh: Ravi Kumar K, General Secretary of the Canara Bank Officers’ Association (CBOA), visited Chandigarh on September 20–21, 2025, interacting with employees and officers at the Canara Bank Circle Office.

He lauded staff for their dedication, highlighting their role in driving the bank’s growth and the success of the ‘Each One Source Ten’ campaign, which mobilized Rs 18,000 crore in three months.

Addressing officers’ welfare, Ravi Kumar emphasised five-day banking, work-life balance, performance-linked incentives (PLI), staffing, and technology upgrades.

The Chandigarh CBOA Unit was recognized as India’s strongest.

At the Members Meet at Hotel Pearl, General Manager Manoj Kumar Das echoed the importance of teamwork, digital adoption, and customer-centric service.

Interactive sessions reinforced the CBOA’s role as a bridge between staff and management, fostering unity and future

progress.Mpost